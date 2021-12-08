Exclusive: Sushant Singh On His Show Kaun? Who Did It? Setting A Benchmark In The Interactive Crime Genre

Flipkart Video's interactive crime series Kaun? Who Did It? starring veteran actor Sushant Singh and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka is back to entice the viewers with its new season. The third season of the show was released on November 22 on Flipkart Videos and has been directed by Umesh Bist. The show's first two seasons had been received well by the viewers especially due to the unique and gripping interactive concept that allows the audience to don the detective's hat and solve the mystery with the protagonists. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Sushant spoke about the show setting a new benchmark in the interactive crime genre.

Sushant Singh said, "A lot of us were aiming for the show to become a benchmark because Kaun is really one of its kind since the Hindi audience hasn't seen such a kind of show and it was very challenging because it also should be difficult enough for people to get hooked. It should be easy enough to allow people to solve the mysteries also and we had to maintain that illusion of a fourth wall. We're talking to the viewers but at the same time not talking to them also. What helped I think was the overall team- right from the producers, writers to the creatives, cinematographers and the assistants. We used to have these hot-headed discussions during the PPM (Pre Production meeting) phase. We would stop the shoot on anything that sounded illogical or had a loophole and would then discuss that aspect."

Talking more about the brainstorming session, the former Savdhaan India anchor added, "These discussions went on unless and until our doubts were all resolved and we made sure that we weren't fooling the audience into believing something. Everyone contributed with their eye for detail during the shoot and kudos to the writers who gave such amazing stories because it's a tough genre to write." The show has been written by renowned TV writer Sunjoy Shekhar.

The show also stars Samvedna Suwalka in the lead role. Sushant Singh and Samvedna play the roles of Adi Bhagat and Inspector Malini respectively. The two solve challenging criminal cases wherein the audience can also be a part of the same.