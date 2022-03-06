EXCLUSIVE! Sutliyan Star Plabita Borthakur On Her Bond With On-Screen Family Shiv, Vivaan Shah & Ayesha Raza

Plabita Borthakur, who found fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha, was recently seen in the new web series Sutliyan. The actress during an interaction opened up about her on-screen family in the new show. Sutliyan follows three siblings - Rajan (Shiv Panditt), Ramni (Plabita), and Raman (Vivaan Shah) - who return to visit their mother (Ayesha Raza) in Bhopal a week before Diwali. The visit brings back old unresolved conflicts, guilt and more concerns as they try to overcome them together.

Plabita during an interaction with Filmibeat opened up about working with her on-screen family and said that they couldn't get enough of each other. The actress revealed that they always found ways to spend time together despite having worked together for a 50-day schedule in Bhopal.

She told Filmibeat, "To be honest, this was the nicest off-screen bonding experience I've had on set in a long time. We all got along so well as we shot a 50-day schedule in Bhopal together. On set, we didn't always sit in our own vanity because we wanted to spend more time together."

Plabita added that they ate together every day and even stayed at the same place. They also took time to visit the city together. She added, "It was a wonderful experience. I adored all of the show's co-stars. Back in Bhopal, it's almost as though we've formed our own family. Even though we were only supposed to be an on-screen family, we now feel like a real family, and we all get along."

Sutliyan directed by Shree Narayan Singh released on March 4, 2022. The show is currently streaming on ZEE5. Meanwhile, Plabita Borthakur known for projects like Bombay Begums, Homecoming, and Breathe: Into the Shadows, will also be seen in an upcoming movie Nayeka, produced by Kirti Kulhari.