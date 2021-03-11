Exclusive! Sherni & The Office Star Mukul Chadda Says OTT Revolution Has Brought Popularity To Many Actors

Mukul Chadda who is currently gearing up for Vidya Balan's Sherni and ZEE5 web show Sunflower, said OTT's revolution during the pandemic had popularised many good actors. During an interaction with Filmibeat, The Office fame talked about working on his first short film, Banana Break as well as his future acting projects.

Mukul was recently nominated for the most popular actor in a comic role in a web series for his performance in the Indian remake of the popular American show, The Office. Talking about award shows and being nominated, Mukul said awards are a form of "ratification" for him.

Revealing that awards always "feel wonderful", he added that being nominated several times gives "a performer a sense of satisfaction that some people have appreciated the work one has done. I think it's very difficult to compare different performances, which is why one cannot take the winning of an award too seriously."

For the unversed, Mukul is an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. After working in a bank in New York, he decided to take his passion for acting forward. When talking about his journey, Mukul revealed that he does not believe in looking back, instead, "I'm only thinking ahead - that the best is yet to come!"

Apart from starring in films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and I Me Aur Main, Mukul has been part of web shows even before they became mainstream media during the lockdown. Talking about becoming a household face, he said, "I think the OTT revolution has made so many actors popular faces, and that's wonderful to see. As long as this continues, and we all get more interesting projects to work on, I'm very happy."

The Office actor however expressed concern over creative freedom in OTT with the recent conversations around regulation. He said, "Personally, I would hope that regulation doesn't destroy the creative freedom that the OTT platforms have been able to provide its content creators. Certification of content is a great idea, regulation of the same content could stifle creativity."

During the lockdown, Mukul also turned writer for his first short film Banana Bread. Around the same time, he was also seen in the ZEE5 release Bicchoo Ka Khel. When asked if acting feels different after working on his own script, he said, "Not really. Since I'm primarily an actor, that's a lot easier in most projects I do, like Bichoo Ka Khel."

He revealed that acting in Banana Bread also proved to be a challenge, and said, "Once you're in your role as an actor, you have to focus on that, and let go of thinking about the script. In fact, that was a slight challenge with Banana Bread, since I wrote that and acted in it. At some point, one has to 'hand-over' the reins of control to the director and focus on one's job as an actor."

However, the challenges have not stopped him from working on another script. He said, "Yes, I am working on another script, but I'm not going to say anything about it right now."

On the acting front, he will be seen in feature films as well as web shows. While the feature films are slowly returning to theatres, Mukul said he is unaware if Sherni will see a theatrical or an OTT release, but added, "The platform doesn't matter to me as much as the nature of the role and the project. I'd love to play as many diverse roles as possible, in as many different genres as possible."

Notably, Chadda will also be seen in Fairy Folk, an independent film by Karan Gour co-starring his wife, Rasika Dugal. According to reports, the experimental film has a dialogue-free screenplay in which the lines were improvised on set by the actors.

