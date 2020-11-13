Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer: Netflix Offers A Star Studded Reality Show

Netflix India dropped in a surprise trailer for their upcoming reality show for Indian audience titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show follows popular Bollywood star wives Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). The trailer gives a glimpse into the glamourous lives of these women as they juggle between the personal and professional lives.

The trailer starts with Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam talking about the mundane parts of their lives. They can also be seen sharing candid moments with their husbands, drive around in Rolls Royce, call each other 'stupid cows' and enjoy their overseas holidays.

The trailer also drops some secrets like snooping on their neighbours, laughing at the film scripts offered to them and fighting at the dinner table. While the trailer has a very Keeping up with the Kardashian's, the Hollywood star Kim Kardashian has also been mentioned, even Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Bhavana's daughter Ananya, Sanjay and Samir will be seen making appearances.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Synopsis The official synopsis of the show reads, "Lean back, call your girl gang, grab some popcorn, and give into your guilty pleasures with Netflix's upcoming reality series. You've seen them on Page 3, strutting down the streets of Mumbai or Manhattan in exquisite couture, cheering on their B-Town husbands and kids, and expertly juggling their roles as wives, mothers, friends, and boss ladies. Now, get a chance to get to know these ladies, up close and personal. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey invite you into their homes and lives, giving you a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so fabulous." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Will Also Seem Many Cameos "Bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years, this girl gang is like no other. With a surplus of sass and a whole lot of outrageous fun, these women sure know how to have a good time. Follow them as they go about managing their lives, kids, businesses and, most importantly, each other," adds the statement with the trailer. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Will Release On November 27 Netflix in the past has released plenty of reality shows which has the audience divided in opinion. Fans have also deemed them as hate-watch shows, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives could turn out to be India's new hate-watch favourite. Despite the cringy content netizens are excited for the release on November 27. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the content produced by Karan Johar's digital content company named Dharmatic.

