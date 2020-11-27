Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Web Series Review: Karan Johar, Neelam & Maheep's Reality Show Lacks Drama

FLOBW Features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey

In the first episode, Maheep Kapoor along with Sanjay head out to Paris for Shanaya's debutante ball, Le Bal. The parents walk the streets of Paris as Shanaya gets ready for the ball. On the other hand, Neelam, Seema and Bhavana spend time at a salon talking about what's going on in their lives. The girl gang also take time in front of the camera commenting on their own and each other's reactions. Neelam opens up about others pushing her to make a comeback in films, while Seema talks about her relationship with Sohail Khan.

Karan Johar Makes Several Appearances

We also get to see a little restaurant version of Koffee With Karan. The girl gang meet the filmmaker for lunch and open up about each other's undesirable habits from abusing, allergies to eating disorders. Even after the first few episodes, the show pretty much goes on aimlessly looking for adventure, drama and content. Other celebrities end up becoming their conversation starters or help them become the centre of the scene. They also look more natural in front of the camera as compared to the leading ladies.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Is Streaming On Netflix

For a reality show, the scenes seemed very restricted, focused but unscripted to the point that they didn't make sense to the audience. Most of the show seems like a phone camera recording of a drunk conversation between friends, which essentially is the final episode of season one of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Overall, while the reality show has no goal or specific content to offer, it still works as a gateway into the lives of Bollywood wives that many are curious about.