Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Web Series Review: Karan Johar, Neelam & Maheep's Reality Show Lacks Drama
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 8 Episodes 40 minutes
Language: English, Hindi
Story: The Netflix reality show follows Bollywood wives Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey who are bound by a friendship that dates back 25 years. The girl gang known to have fabulous lives, go about managing their business, kids, families and, most importantly, each other.
Review: The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, begins with big introductions, establishing how everyone is famous and who is related to which celebrity. Seema Khan is introduced as a designer and Sohail Khan's wife, Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey is the wife of Chunky Panday and mother of Ananya Panday and finally, we meet the former actress and jewellery designer, Neelam Kothari Soni also the wife of Samir Soni.
The show essentially has everything the trailer hints at, luxurious houses, fabulous outings, international trips and high-end lives. It also tries to address other parts of their lives like the privilege and the problems that they face despite it. Within the first three episodes, we see plenty of cameos from other actors including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.
FLOBW Features Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey
In the first episode, Maheep Kapoor along with Sanjay head out to Paris for Shanaya's debutante ball, Le Bal. The parents walk the streets of Paris as Shanaya gets ready for the ball. On the other hand, Neelam, Seema and Bhavana spend time at a salon talking about what's going on in their lives. The girl gang also take time in front of the camera commenting on their own and each other's reactions. Neelam opens up about others pushing her to make a comeback in films, while Seema talks about her relationship with Sohail Khan.
Karan Johar Makes Several Appearances
We also get to see a little restaurant version of Koffee With Karan. The girl gang meet the filmmaker for lunch and open up about each other's undesirable habits from abusing, allergies to eating disorders. Even after the first few episodes, the show pretty much goes on aimlessly looking for adventure, drama and content. Other celebrities end up becoming their conversation starters or help them become the centre of the scene. They also look more natural in front of the camera as compared to the leading ladies.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Is Streaming On Netflix
For a reality show, the scenes seemed very restricted, focused but unscripted to the point that they didn't make sense to the audience. Most of the show seems like a phone camera recording of a drunk conversation between friends, which essentially is the final episode of season one of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Overall, while the reality show has no goal or specific content to offer, it still works as a gateway into the lives of Bollywood wives that many are curious about.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Trailer: Neelam, Maheep, Seema And Bhavana Do A Kardashian
Madhur Bhandarkar Accepts Karan Johar's Apology, Says It Deeply Upset Him But 'Let's Move Forward'