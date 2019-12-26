    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Fans Have Hilarious Response to Netflix Dropping You S2 At Midnight

      Netflix just dropped the season 2 of the Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti starrer You. While the first season failed to gain popularity at the get-go, it went on to become a favourite among fans. The growing popularity quickly got the show a season two and fans can't wait to see the suspense thriller which will take the gruesome story ahead.

      Fans eager to see what Joe Goldberg is up to next had a hilarious reaction when Netflix announced the show will be dropped at Midnight specific time. Netflix took to Twitter around the world to express their situations, while some were avoiding their co-worker's others expressed it with gifs or breaking phones and crying.

      Take a look:

      The season 2 is set to follow Joe Goldberg once again as he runs from his crazy past. Moving on he takes up a new identity and settling in Los Angeles. With the new persona, he is able to meets his love match. Netflix has talked about the new match as the enthusiastic chef and health guru, Love Quinn played by Victoria Pedretti. Unfortunately, for Joe, as he attempts to forge a new life with the love of his dreams, Love Quinn, he is forced to face his past again.

      In the recent post, Netflix has referred to Lov Quinn as Joe's ultimate match, which makes you wonder if she is just as crazy as Joe or will she finally help him get out of the cycle.

