FIRST LOOK Poster Of Farhan Akhtar’s Made In Heaven Revealed!

Amazon Prime Video's next is titled as Made In Heaven which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar, who had produced popular web series like Inside Edge and Mirzapur. The actor revealed the first look poster of the web series, which features Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Sharing the poster, Farhan wrote, "Marriages are Made In Heaven *Conditions Apply #MadeInHeaven #FirstLook." - (sic). The web series deals with the story of two Delhi-based wedding planners Tara and Karan, whose story unfold during the wedding season.

The show is set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding where many secrets and many lies will be revealed. Well, the poster hints at the same! The poster has the word 'HEAVEN' written in a twisted form, which hints at the twists in the marriages, which are said to be made in heaven.

Along with Farhan, Riteish Sidhwani is producing the web series. The story is written by Zoya and Reema Kagti. Apparently, the show will have ten episodes in the first season. Farhan will be making a special appearance on the show.

Earlier, Zoya was quoted by PTI as saying, "Reema and I have started this company called Tiger Baby. We are co-producing this show for Amazon. It's about wedding planners set in Delhi. The first season will have 10 episodes."

She further said, "It is a different format, long format. For filmmakers and writers like us who usually have to end a story in 2 hours, this is an opportunity to tell a story in a long format. It's filmmaking at the end of the day. It's just a different format and therefore we are happy to experiment with it."

The web series will stream LIVE on Amazon Prime Video from March 8, 2019.

