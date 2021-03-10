Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan To Release On Amazon Prime Video On May 21

Farhan Akhtar, who has been shooting for the sport drama Toofaan since 2019, has finally unveiled the film's release date. Even though filmmakers are opting for theatrical releases since early 2021, Toofaan will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release in October 2020, but was delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Farhan made the announcement and also revealed that the film's first teaser will be out on Friday. The tweet read, "Toofaan hoon chhotey tera mausam bigaad doonga. Teaser out on 12th March at 12pm #ToofaanOnPrime. World premiere, May 21."

Toofaan is Farhan's second collaboration with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Talking about their collaboration Rakeysh said, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely."

Toofaan will see Farhan playing the role of a national-level boxer. Rakeysh revealed that the film is about motivation. He added, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

Back in 2019, the first look of the film had fans excited to see the actor step into the ring for the first time.

