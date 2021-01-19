Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah To Venture Into Digital Content Space

With newer web content formats coming into place, many producers and filmmakers are now looking out for more opportunities to entertain the audience. Ace producer and director, Vipul Amrutlal Shah too now ventures into long format web content, and has been working rigorously on understanding the nuances of the platform.

Having started his career with Gujarati theatre and successfully carved a niche for himself in the world of theatres, movies and television shows. He has successfully given out some of the major movies and many memorable Gujarati theatre shows, like, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Singh Is Kinng, the franchise of Commando, among others.

He is counted amongst some of the few Indian filmmakers to have an understanding of all formats of the world of cinema and is now all set to add another feather to his cap, as he now steps into the long format web content. With his vast filmography as evidence, he has always aimed for larger than life stories, which is something that will be very interesting and unique to be seen in the long format of web content.

We surely can't wait for the vision and gaze of Vipul Shah to be translated into the format of web content. Adding to it, he also has many blockbuster movies releasing on the silver screen in his basket.

