FIRST LOOK! Karan Singh Grover Is Back With Ekta’s BOSS; Says He Is Excited About His Digital Debut!

Karan Singh Grover got popular with the shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. Ever since he shifted to Bollywood, he has been missing from the small screen since a long time. But now the wait is over! Although not on small screens, the television's favourite will be making his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series. Yes, KSG and the ever beautiful Sagarika Ghatge are all set to rock the web space with their digital debut in ALTBalaji's new offering BOSS - Baap of Special Services.

Karan will be seen portraying a mysterious character - Keshav Pandit, while Sagarika will be seen as Saakshi Rawat. The first look of the show was released recently. Ekta captioned it as, "The wait is over...The #BOSS - Baap of Special Services has arrived! Here's the first look of our upcoming web series starring Karan Singh Grover as The #BOSS and stunning Sagarika Ghatge as Sakshi, the dedicated ACP!"

Speaking about his foray into the digital space, Grover said, "My debut on TV was with Balaji and now even on the digital platform. Ekta is the superpower behind the careers of many, including me! ALTBalaji, just feels right! Like it is meant to be! BOSS...from the name of the show to the concept, the extremely talented Director Ankush Bhatt, the writer like no other Ghalib and the fact that BOSS herself (Ekta) is creating this series. I couldn't be happier or more excited."

BOSS is a mystery thriller that unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern belt of India who crosses path with a cop under unusual circumstances. As the title suggests, fans can rest assure that Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge starrer BOSS will leave them wanting for more!

