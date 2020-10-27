Firsts Season 3 Review: Shreya Gupto & Himika Bose Have A Cute On-Screen Chemistry

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Shreya Gupto, Himika Bose Director: Bharat Misra

Available On: YouTube / Instagram

Language: Hindi

Duration: 20 minutes

Story: Ritu Chatterjee and Lavanya Vijaya who are both in their early twenties, come together during the lockdown to celebrate the beauty of love, which has no labels. Firsts season three is a tale of acceptance.

Review: After featuring a budding school romance, and featuring real-life couple Kriti Vij and Pranay Manchanda in lockdown love tale, Dice media created a massive fan-base through its one-minute-long episodes on Instagram. They have now returned with an LGBTQIA+ love story for season three. Firsts season three written by Sulagna Chatterjee and directed by Bharat Misra pushes boundaries and explores a romantic relationship between two young girls.

Ritu Chatterjee and Lavanya Vijaya, played by Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose respectively, meet on Tinder and instantly click on the dating app. Both in their 20s decide to move in together just after their second date because Ritu's landlord evicts her in the middle of a pandemic. Though awkward at first, their new romance is pretty sweet and cheerful in the one-minute episodes. The girls slowly get to know each other and share their first secrets, give advice, and come out to their families.

Ritu and Lavanya are able to find and support each other despite the hardships of the outside world like friends who have stereotypical assumptions, family members who find it hard to accept you and getting laid off and unable to find a job during the lockdown and much more. Still, Ritu feels lucky to have found Lavanya and is open to share her secrets and make confessions.

Sulagna Chatterjee, who identifies as queer has maintained the innocence of a budding romance in a harsh environment like lockdown. At first, the dialogue feels awkward but the actors Shreya Gupto and Himika Bose's chemistry makes up for it. Overall, Firsts season 3 has a cute love story which makes you root for the leads instantly.

