      Firsts Season 4 Review: An Adorable Take On A Quirky Arranged Marriage

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.0/5

      Star Cast: Rohan Khurana, Shreya Mehta

      Director: Pranay Manchandana

      Available On: Dice Media Instagram

      Duration: 1 to 2 minutes

      No. of episodes: 20

      Language: Hindi

      Dice Media India's 1-minute web series, Firsts Season 4 will immediately take one on a bitter-sweet joyride on the various 'firsts' of a rushed arrange marriage. Starring Rohan Khurana and Shreya Mehta, the show gives one all the jitters but will also bring a smile on your face owing to the simplicity and the realness of the situation.

      Story

      The plot revolves around Kabir (Rohan Khurana) and Janhavi (Shreya Mehta) who are all set to tie the knot with each other through an arranged marriage, much to the enthusiasm of their parents. Even though they take an instant liking towards each other, they go on to experience the various 'firsts' of every facet of an arranged marriage. This bitter-sweet yet endearing journey of the two forms the main crux of the story.

      Firsts-Season4-Review-Dice-Media

      Performances

      Rohan and Shreya both bring life into their character in an effortless manner. Even in the 1-minute duration, the subtle nuances in their performance bring a smile in your face. It will not be wrong to say that these two are the driving force of this adorable tale.

      Direction

      While the director convincingly brings the viewers to relate with the various dimensions of the arranged marriage, every episode seems to conclude before striking a chord with the viewers. However, it is the realism in the performance and the events which make up for it.

      Verdict

      This one will make one experience the innocence, reluctance and the beauty of every aspect of an arranged marriage. We give Firsts Season 4, 3 out of 5 stars.

