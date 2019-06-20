Fixer Cast & Crew Attacked By Drunken Men; Mahie Gill & Others Reveal How Cops Refuse To Help!

Ekta Kapoor's Fixer cast and crew had to face trouble while they were shooting at a factor in Mira road. The cast and crew members were attacked by four drunken goons. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the team members claimed that they were shooting near Ghodbunder Road, Mira Road. Producer Sakett Saawhney said, "We were shooting in a factory today with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager. We were shooting since 7 AM and around 4.30 PM, some four people barged in, drunk, with sticks and rods in their hands."

The producer further added, "They attacked our artistes, technicians and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion. They manhandled women, attacked our director of photography, our director has dislocated his shoulder."

Mahie then reveals that they started beating her and she ran towards her car. She saw the men beating people like animals. She revealed that they are not going to the police and sharing with us as police themselves told the goons to hit them!

The producer revealed that although they narrated the incident to the police, but they shut the compound doors and didn't let the crew members to take their things and demanded money. The team members say that it is their conscious decision to not to go to police as they know that the cops won't co-operate.

He revealed, "Police said come to court and then take your stuff. This is total harassment. We have consciously taken a call to not file a police complaint as you will call the other party, give them an NC (non-cognisable offence) and they will be out on bail."

Ekta Kapoor, Shabbir Ahluwalia (who is also a part of Fixer) and Tigmanshu Dhulia shared the video on their social media accounts. Tigmanshu expressed his shock at the incident and told IANS, "This kind of act in Mumbai where we make films is unheard of. Shooting in Mumbai is troublesome, that is why I always move out of this city for my projects."

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

Most Read: Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi & Other TV Actors Who Are Highly Educated!