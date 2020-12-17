Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 Nomination List: The Family Man, Paatal Lok & Aarya Lead The List

During the lockdown, with films and TV production shut down and theatres closed, OTT content became the primary mode of entertainment for the country. With growing consumption and a growing number of platforms, viewership patterns have also changed in 2020. To celebrate the new and emerging creators and talented artists, Filmfare recently announced the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards.

The organisers have now announced the complete nominees' list with categories including Best Series, Best Original, Best Unscripted Original, Best Actor, Best Script and more. Some of the recurring shows among all categories are, Aarya, Paatal Lok, Asur, and The Family Man. Take a look at the complete list of nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards

Best Series

Aarya

Asur

Paatal Lok

Special OPS

The Family Man

Best Director, Series

Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair (Special OPS)

Oni Sen (Asur)

Best Actor, Series (Male) : Drama

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Arshad Warsi (Asur)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok)

K.K. Menon (Special OPS)

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)

Best Actor, Series (Female) : Drama

Jennifer Winget (Code M)

Kirti Kulhari (Four More Shots Please! Season 2)

Nithya Menen (Breathe Into The Shadows)

Priyamani (The Family Man)

Sushmita Sen (Aarya)

Best Actor, Series (Male) : Comedy Dhruv Sehgal (Little Things Season 3) Gulshan Devaiah (Afsos) Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat) Ranvir Shorey (Metro Park Quarantine Edition) Best Actor, Series (Female) : Comedy Maanvi Gagroo (Four More Shots Please! Season 2) Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 3) Purbi Joshi (Metro Park Quarentine Edition) Rinku Rajguru (Hundred) Sumukhi Suresh (Pushpavalli Season 2) Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Series (Male) : Drama Abhishek Banerjee (Paatal Lok) Amit Sadh (Breathe Into The Shadows) Ishwak Singh (Paatal Lok) Pankaj Tripathi (Sacred Games Season 2) Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man) Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Series (Female) : Drama Divya Dutta (Special OPS) Gul Panag (Paatal Lok) Mairembam Ronaldo Singh (Paatal Lok) Maya Sarao (Aarya) Swastika Mukherjee (Paatal Lok) Best Actor In A Supporting Role Comedy (Male) Hrishikesh Joshi (Breathe Into The Shadows) Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat) Rahul Dev (Who's Your Daddy) Shrikant Verma (Breathe Into The Shadows) Best Actor In A Supporting Role Comedy (Female) Ahsaas Channa (Hostel Daze) Neena Gupta (Panchayat) Samridhi Dewan (The Office Season 2) Trupti Khamkar (Hum Tum And Them... Bachchon Ke Side Effects) Best Original Story, Series Chandan Kumar (Panchayat) Gaurav Shukla (Asur) Mayank Sharma, Vikram Tuli, Bhavani Iyer and Arshad Sayed (Breathe Into The Shadows) Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (The Family Man) Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra (Paatal Lok) Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (Series/Special) Amit Tandon : Family Tandoncies Go Fun Yourself Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person In The Room One Mic Stand Times Of Music Best Comedy (Series/Specials) Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies Little Things Season 3 Panchayat Rohan Joshi: Wake And Bake Best Film, Web Original Bhonsle Bulbbul Chintu Ka Birthday Choked - Paisa Bolta Hai Raat Akeli Hai Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) Amit Sadh (Barot House) Aparshakti Khurana (Kanpuriye) Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai) Vinay Pathak (Chintu Ka Birthday) Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) Kiara Advani (Guilty) Radhika Apte (Raat Akeli Hai) Saiyami Kher (Choked - Paisa Bolta Hai) Sayani Gupta (Posham Pa) Tripti Dimri (Bulbbul) Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Web Original Film (Male) Aditya Srivastava (Raat Akeli Hai) Gurfateh Pirzada (Guilty) Rahul Bose (Bulbbul) Roshan Mathew (Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai) Vijay Raaz (Kanpuriye) Best Actor In A Supporting Role, Web Original Film (Female) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Guilty) Heeba Shah (Ghost Stories) Seema Pahwa (Chintu Ka Birthday) Surekha Sikri (Ghost Stories) Shivani Raghuvanshi (Raat Akeli Hai)

