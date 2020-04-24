Four More Shots Please 2: Did Milind Soman's Wife Feel Insecure About Him Performing Bold Scenes?

Was Milind's Wife Insecure About Him For Doing Bold Scenes?

Milind was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "No, she was very cool with it. In fact, when I got the first season, I read the script with her and there were, of course, sex scenes, me walking in my underwear on the table, she was like 'Ohh, this will be interesting'. She was actually very excited about it."

Did They Watch The Show?

When asked if they have watched the show, the actor said, "We haven't been able to. But we will definitely try to catch up pretty soon."

Milind & Ankita’s Anniversary

Meanwhile, the Captain Vyom actor celebrated his anniversary on April 22. He shared a few cute pictures from the wedding and captioned them as, ".my day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way 🤗 its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy .. . ..p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me 😋😋😋....'..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one 😀❤" (sic)

How They Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary?

The couple had planned a holiday for their anniversary, but it didn't happen due to the lockdown. The actor said, "It was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 stairs extra in our building. Earlier, the plan was to go on a holiday, we had planned 2-3 months before but yes, it couldn't happen. But anyway it is nice, it is fun. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home."