      Four More Shots Please 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download Hours After Its Release

      By Lekhaka
      The eagerly-awaited web series, Four More Shots Please 2, which features Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles, was released today (April 17). The show revolves around the four good friends, who reunite under unexpected circumstances and revive their friendship. The web series has been getting good reviews by critics. The audience are quite impressed with all the actors' performance. Unfortunately, the show has been leaked online and is available for free download in HD quality within hours of its release. The show is also available for download in all the three languages-Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, take a look at a few comments to know what the viewers have to say about the show.

      Karamjeet Singh

      Karamjeet Singh

      "#FourMoreShotsPlease2 another crazy ride by this girls gang @bani_j @sayanigupta our siddhi piddhi #manvigagroo and my favorite in this show and madly in love with @IamKirtiKulhari such a great show."

      Pallavi

      Pallavi

      "Casually, binged on the entire season last night! It was even better than the first one #FourMoreShotsPlease."

      Ruchira Ghosh

      Ruchira Ghosh

      "#FourMoreShotsPlease2 four episodes down. Had been waiting for #Season2 since forever. #bingewatching to banta hai."

      Joydeep Ganguly

      Joydeep Ganguly

      "How was it. Is it as spicy & power packed as season 1. Will start watching #FourMoreShotsPlease tonight. All 4 girls rock but @sayanigupta clearly is the powerhouse for me."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

