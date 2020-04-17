Four More Shots Please 2 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download Hours After Its Release

Karamjeet Singh

"#FourMoreShotsPlease2 another crazy ride by this girls gang @bani_j @sayanigupta our siddhi piddhi #manvigagroo and my favorite in this show and madly in love with @IamKirtiKulhari such a great show."

Pallavi

"Casually, binged on the entire season last night! It was even better than the first one #FourMoreShotsPlease."

Ruchira Ghosh

"#FourMoreShotsPlease2 four episodes down. Had been waiting for #Season2 since forever. #bingewatching to banta hai."

Joydeep Ganguly

"How was it. Is it as spicy & power packed as season 1. Will start watching #FourMoreShotsPlease tonight. All 4 girls rock but @sayanigupta clearly is the powerhouse for me."