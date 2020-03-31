    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer OUT: Sassy Girls Are Back And Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

      By
      |

      The much loved four unapologetically flawed best friends are back with an all new season of Four More Shots Please! Amazon Prime Video recently revealed the trailer of the much-awaited web series that stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar and Milind Soman in the lead roles. The trailer hits that the witty, warm, funny and bold second season of the show, kicks off in the breath-taking city of Istanbul marking a reunion of the sassy girls, who again, land straight in the thick of each others' lives.

      Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer

      Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer

      As per the promo, after quitting her job of a journalist, Damini has written a book, Umang is seen as a successful body trainer while Anjana is a more confident woman. It's Siddhi Patel who grabs the limelight! She is seen as a stand-up comedian and is seen in a bold avatar in the second season. Fans are quite impressed with the trailer and are eagerly waiting for the season's premiere. Take a look at a few comments.

      Manish, Rajesh & Namami

      Manish, Rajesh & Namami

      Manish Mohanty: Wowww ig am waiting for it i love this kind of series its just chill types.

      Rajesh soni: After "Dil chahta hai" this web series is the best on friendship.

      Namami Dubey: Can't wait to see 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

      Travel With Pratistha Nath & Ansha

      Travel With Pratistha Nath & Ansha

      Travel With Pratistha Nath: Finally Yooo 😍😍😍 Excited 🤘🤘🤘

      Ansha Chamalwar: I laughed till i cried, it made me so happy... Want it at the earliest.

      Parth & Homm

      Parth & Homm

      Parth: The ladies are back and guess what, @maanvigagroo is giving me Laaaifffeeee... Yes Girl.... #FourMoreShotsPlease.

      Homm Fatale: over in every way. an overdose of sex and the city.

      Bollylover

      Bollylover

      "#FourMoreShotsPlease #Season2 trailer is out. The first big #webseries coming out after #lockdown Crossed fingers It's just superb trailer Those who have seen the season 1 will love it for sure Smiling face with sunglasses."

      @Neelaasapphire

      @Neelaasapphire

      "Who the cutest? Bani!!!! The part where is actually shouted Sidhi OH LORD I LOVED THE TRAILER! Can't wait! @bani_j you were fab! Pleading 17th April come soooon! #FourMoreShotsPlease."

      Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and directed by Nupur Asthana Four More Shots Please! Season 2 will start streaming from April 17, 2020.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Snapshots from YouTube video)

      Also Read: Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! Season 2 To Release On April 17

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X