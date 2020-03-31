Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer OUT: Sassy Girls Are Back And Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Four More Shots Please 2 Trailer

As per the promo, after quitting her job of a journalist, Damini has written a book, Umang is seen as a successful body trainer while Anjana is a more confident woman. It's Siddhi Patel who grabs the limelight! She is seen as a stand-up comedian and is seen in a bold avatar in the second season. Fans are quite impressed with the trailer and are eagerly waiting for the season's premiere. Take a look at a few comments.

Manish, Rajesh & Namami

Manish Mohanty: Wowww ig am waiting for it i love this kind of series its just chill types.

Rajesh soni: After "Dil chahta hai" this web series is the best on friendship.

Namami Dubey: Can't wait to see 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Travel With Pratistha Nath & Ansha

Travel With Pratistha Nath: Finally Yooo 😍😍😍 Excited 🤘🤘🤘

Ansha Chamalwar: I laughed till i cried, it made me so happy... Want it at the earliest.

Parth & Homm

Parth: The ladies are back and guess what, @maanvigagroo is giving me Laaaifffeeee... Yes Girl.... #FourMoreShotsPlease.

Homm Fatale: over in every way. an overdose of sex and the city.

Bollylover

"#FourMoreShotsPlease #Season2 trailer is out. The first big #webseries coming out after #lockdown Crossed fingers It's just superb trailer Those who have seen the season 1 will love it for sure Smiling face with sunglasses."

@Neelaasapphire

"Who the cutest? Bani!!!! The part where is actually shouted Sidhi OH LORD I LOVED THE TRAILER! Can't wait! @bani_j you were fab! Pleading 17th April come soooon! #FourMoreShotsPlease."

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and directed by Nupur Asthana Four More Shots Please! Season 2 will start streaming from April 17, 2020.

