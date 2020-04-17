Four More Shots Please 2 Twitter Review: Viewers Feel Second Season Is Much Better Than Season 1
The wait is over! The girl gang is back with Four More Shots Please 2. The web series that features Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Prateik Babbar was released at mid-night and fans can't keep calm. The show has been getting good responses from the fans, in fact, they feel that this is better than the first season! The viewers feel that the actors have done extremely well and the episodes are engaging. Take a look at what viewers have to say about the show.
Rupsa.
"SEASON 2 IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN SEASON 1 omg it was so good. I feel like watching it again with my best friend. Loved it a lot. #FourMoreShotsPlease2."
Fan Boy & Shivy
Fan Boy: Season 2 better than season 1. What I love is its not just for the ladies #FourMoreShotsPlease2.
Shivy: Omg how is it nearly 5am and I'm on episode 7 of @4moreshotspls .honestly love this show and about female and women empowerment.
Mrinalini Khanna
"This @sayanigupta is just gorgeous...half my time on #FourMoreShotsPlease2 goes in just admiring her big shout out to @ishita_moitra & @nupurasthana for adding much glamour, fun and 😉to my lockdown."
Dishu Chaurasia
"Wow, just done with the #FourMoreShotsPlease season 2 on @PrimeVideoIN & I just loved it. It wasn't a long night to watch my fav cast @IamKirtiKulhari @sayanigupta @milindrunning @maanvigagroo and I will not forget this dialogue: "The Best Ship Is Friendship"."
@Mithitush
"@bani_j Saw the season 2 of #fourmoreshotsplease it's amazing and #umangsingh u have stolen my heart again.. Amazing is a very small word.. Must watch Indian series. Loved it..."
Parul Mishra
"#FourMoreShotsPlease2 is seriously killing !!! Super hot and too good stories. Winning hearts. Loved each & everyone's performances."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter)
