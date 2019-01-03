 »   »   »  Four More Shots Please: 4 Friends Vow To Call The Shots With Bold & Unapologetic New Year Resolution

Amazon Prime Original Series 'Four More Shots Please!' stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhooplalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi. Written by Devika Bhagat and dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the web series revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favourite garage bar, 'Truck'. It's the magic of pure, unadulterated and yet sometimes flawed, friendship.

'Four More Shots Please!' is the urban, millennial Indian woman's gaze, a slice-of-life, brutally realistic portrait of what it is like to be in a country caught in a constant battle between the traditional and modern, to be a thinking woman, to be free in a country caught up in chains and to be honest in a country that thrives on hypocrisy.

The promo of the web series was released recently and it seemed quite interesting In the promo, the leading ladies can be seen embracing their less than perfect lives. They pledge to fully and unapologetically own their lives and to call the shots in 2019!

As a new year dawns, the four best friends get together for another round of 'Four More Shots' and give a modern and feminist twist to their New Year's resolutions. They voice the highs and lows of being an urban millennial Indian woman, in a country and culture, caught in transition.

From feeling sexy and desirable in their bare faces, proudly flaunting their curves on social media in a bikini, to banishing apologies in the boardroom and the bedroom, the leading ladies sign-up for brand new resolutions that question stereotypical gender norms! 2019 is dedicated to freedom, friendships, fun and unabashedly calling the shots!

Replete with pop cultural references, 'Four More Shots Please!' is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman. The show will be available on Prime Video on January 25, 2019.

Most Read: Netflix India's Kick-ass Reply To The Trolls & Memes on Radhika Apte!