Four More Shots Please! Returns Tomorrow, Here Is A Recap Of Season One

Four More Shots Please! season two is coming to Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. The show has marked the beginning of an era of celebrating women for who they are, on screen. The show follows four best friends who have a coming of age experience, after they begin to celebrate themselves and go beyond what society expects of them.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the show stars, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. It also has a talented supporting cast which includes actors like, Milind Soman, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh and Prateik Babbar. Reports suggest that Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra will continue to write the scripts and dialogues for the second season and Nupur Asthana will take over directing duties from Anu Menon.

If you haven't had the chance to take a look at season one, here is a recap of what happened in the lives of Damini Rizvi Roy, Anjana Menon, Umang Singh, and Siddhi Patel. Damini Rizvi Roy, played by Sayani Gupta, is an idealistic journalist, who wants to save modern media from gossip-hungry readers. She is also a bit of workaholic, who has no time for men. However, she does find what's more important for her, but its too late by then.

Next is Anjana Menon, played by Kirti Kulhari, is a divorced single mother, who hasn't had time for herself in four years since her daughter was born. While her ex-husband (Neil Bhoopalam) takes no responsibility for the child and has moved on with his life. She finally decides to put herself first, which leads her to losing her daughter.

Siddhi Patel deserves the most empathy of all. Played by Maanvi Gagroo, she is often body-shamed by her mother, who keeps on pestering her to find a rich man to get married to, because how else will she survive. The fourth member of the group is rebellious Umang Singh, played Bani J, a bisexual Ludhiana girl and a gym instructor in Mumbai. By the time she finds a loving partner to have pride in, it is a different notion altogether.

Earlier, Amazon also shared a recap video for the unversed, who haven't had a chance to catch up or wish to go down the memory lane. Take a look:

By the end of season one, all have hit their rock bottom. They become their confident self but turn into people they and their loved ones do not recognise. Damini loses her chance to get close to Jeh Wadia, Anjana is on her way to the police station while her daughter is been taken away, Siddhi finally makes a bond with her mother and Umang is giving up all that she knew to chase her one true love. Season two is set to break more stereotypes surrounding women as the four leading ladies face more challenges that will test their every decision.

Four More Shots Please! Season two will stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, 2020.

