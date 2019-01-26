Four More Shots Please Review: It’s Bold & Messy But Gets Better With Time; Fans Compare It To VDW!

Story

It is about four women from different walks of lives - Damini (Sayani Gupta) is a journalist, Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) is a divorcee and a lawyer, Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo) a millennial with mommy issues, and Umang (Bani J) is a fitness expert. Anjana is torn between her personal and professional life crisis, while Umang is bisexual and is dealing with the aftermath of unrequited love. Damini has chronic OCD, who fantasises about her gynaecologist (Milind) and Siddhi is struggling with her domineering mother whose only focus is to marry her daughter!

Our Review

We loved Milind Soman, no doubt he is still HOT, but his intro scene looked over the top! The show has too much ‘sex scenes and talks' that's too much to handle at some point! But, all we can say is not judge the show with the first episode. The show is bold and the story seems messy initially, but gets better with time. On the whole, the show is about the girls and for the girls!

Fans Compare It To Veere Di Wedding!

Antara Lahiri: VDW is a whole separate entity and much respect to the makers, but yeah wooohooo for #FourMoreShotsPlease 🤩.

Maha: Just watched the trailer of #FourMoreShotsPlease and Bani is bisexual in it damn. It's looking much vulgar version of Veeree Di Wedding tbh but who cares I will watch it anyway bcoz I like such girls friendship oriented movies or shows lol.

__mahima__rai__

Woah...this series is amazing. I finished it last night. Its so refreshing to see @lisaraniray after so many years. She's been my crush for so long😍

Sneha007coolgrll

Whatt an awesome series!! This is Lit🔥🔥 as expected .. Group of 3 or more wud perfectly Relate this without any doubt ❣️❣️❣️❣️ 4more shots pleasssseeee againnn... More love 👏😍😍😍😍 Loved all those characters , specially DAMINI and JEH 🔥💓FUCK BAR 💓

Lisa & Thewreckedbitch

Lisa.jennyreitty: When is season 2 coming up 😭😭😭😭 I've already finished the whole season and I wanna die. When is season 2😭😭😭😭

Thewreckedbitch: Just finished binge watching it. Loved it 💞