Four More Shots Please! Season 2 To Have New Twists & Turns; It Will Be Delightful & Addictive!

Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! that starred Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam in the lead roles impressed the viewers. Now, the makers of the show are all set for the second season. According to IE report, the second season will have a few new additions and will be produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. It will be created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

The makers revealed that the season 2 will see, 'the four girls make radical choices in love, career and friendship. Their choices will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives. No matter how unpredictable our women get, and no matter what path they choose, they will come out of every situation together. Stronger and more empowered'.

Chairman of Pritish Nandy Communications, Pritish Nandy was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are delighted with the amazing response to the first season of Four More Shots Please! The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances."

He further added, "The main characters are four young girls in South Bombay, brave and frail at the same time, ambitious and flawed, hunting down their future with their friendship intact, tethering them against the storms and vicissitudes of life. The second season takes many new twists and turns. It's delightful. It's addictive."

The Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video (India) said, "Four More Shots Please! has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women - their lives and friendship. And we are now thrilled to announce that Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season of Four More Shots Please!"

