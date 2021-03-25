Four More Shots Please Season 3 Starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J And Maanvi Begins Shoot In Mumbai

The highly anticipated third season of Four More Shots Please, starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J has gone on floors. The shooting of the Amazon Prime series is currently underway in Mumbai and will continue till the end of May. The cast and crew will be shooting in another Indian city and then jet off to an overseas location after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule.

The series’ showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy shared her excitement about getting back to on set through an official statement. Nandy says, “There is this absolutely wonderful sense of warmth that we all enjoy and after the year we’ve all had, just being on the sets — exchanging ideas, discussing characters, celebrating the successes of the past year, even squabbling over costumes and whether to eat healthy or not — it just feels like coming home. We’ve actually grown into our own little sisterhood, men included, and that is a wonderful feeling to go to work with every day.”

Rangita also talked about shooting amidst the new normal, whilst adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines. She added, “Our protocols are driven by the government’s prescribed norms and Amazon’s exhaustive list of SOPs. We’re testing exhaustively, masking for safety, using private travel modes only, there’s zero sharing of food and liquids and we’re living in a shoot bubble to keep our crew and ourselves as safe as possible. All this while we keep a close watch on the changing pandemic environment around us to devise new and additional precautions that could come into place.”

For the unversed Four More Shots Please had received an International Emmy 2020 nomination in the best comedy series category. Directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, the series is about four young women who explore life and love through their flawed experiences. The first season of Four More Shots Please premiered in 2019 and quickly became one of the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India.

