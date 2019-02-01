Four More Shots Please Web Series Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers!
Many popular high budgets movies like Ranjinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF and the recent movies like Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero, Simmba, The Accidental Prime Minister and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi were leaked by Tamilrockers on the first day of its release! The web series were also not spared by the notorious site. After Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli and ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat Season 2, Amazon Prime Original Series' Four More Shots Please has become the latest victim of online piracy. The web series is available for download that too in HD quality.
Four More Shots Please is written by Devika Bhagat and the dialogues are by Ishita Moitra. The show stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles. The story is of women for women. The show is bold and messy, but gets better with time. Meanwhile, here's what the viewers have to say who watched the show!
Krishnkant Nokwal
"#FourMoreShotsPlease It is one of the best web series of india.they shows wrapped and unexplored reality about emotions,desires,situations of women.I think this show will be relatable to every women." - (sic)
Sonali & Neha
Sonali: #FourMoreShotsPlease is such a cringe-worthy show. And wow so original! It's a blatant copy of Sex and the City but pathetic. - (sic)
@nehav24: I watched one episode and found it bakwaas. Women are more than sex, booze and smoking! I wonder why we want to restrict empowered women to such cliched narratives! 🙄 - (sic)
Random Ranter
"Kudos to you and to the entire cast who acted so well. The girls were terrific and even all the guys (Arjun and Mihu-Pihu too). All the performances were top notch which helped the show 👏 Bring on Season 2. #FourMoreShotsPlease." - (sic)
Akshita Singhi
"This is one of the best web series I've ever watched. Loved each and every character. Brilliant work by everybody. Can't wait for season 2 already. #FourMoreShotsPlease @bani_j @sayanigupta @KirtiKulhari @maanvigagroo." - (sic)
Miss Understood
"Damn the naysayers! But clearly, @bani_j's Umang in #FourMoreShotsPlease has stirred up the bisexual in Indian women (cis) viewers. And I am glad!" - (sic)
Kshitijachalke
"When u end up watchin #FourMoreShotsPlease in a day's time n wid dt ending 😲 ...m already losing it cuz part of me says that i cud hv watched an episode a day just so I wudnt hv got hyped for the second season....😣😣" - (sic)
Most Read: Ekta Kapoor Announces Baby Boy's Name; Says It's Been 7-Yr Journey; Her House's All Decked Up (PICS)