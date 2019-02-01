Four More Shots Please Web Series Leaked Online For Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers!

Krishnkant Nokwal

‏"#FourMoreShotsPlease It is one of the best web series of india.they shows wrapped and unexplored reality about emotions,desires,situations of women.I think this show will be relatable to every women." - (sic)

Sonali & Neha

Sonali: #FourMoreShotsPlease is such a cringe-worthy show. And wow so original! It's a blatant copy of Sex and the City but pathetic. - (sic)

@nehav24: I watched one episode and found it bakwaas. Women are more than sex, booze and smoking! I wonder why we want to restrict empowered women to such cliched narratives! 🙄 - (sic)

Random Ranter

"Kudos to you and to the entire cast who acted so well. The girls were terrific and even all the guys (Arjun and Mihu-Pihu too). All the performances were top notch which helped the show 👏 Bring on Season 2. #FourMoreShotsPlease." - (sic)

Akshita Singhi

"This is one of the best web series I've ever watched. Loved each and every character. Brilliant work by everybody. Can't wait for season 2 already. #FourMoreShotsPlease @bani_j @sayanigupta @KirtiKulhari @maanvigagroo." - (sic)

Miss Understood

‏"Damn the naysayers! But clearly, @bani_j's Umang in #FourMoreShotsPlease has stirred up the bisexual in Indian women (cis) viewers. And I am glad!" - (sic)

Kshitijachalke

"When u end up watchin #FourMoreShotsPlease in a day's time n wid dt ending 😲 ...m already losing it cuz part of me says that i cud hv watched an episode a day just so I wudnt hv got hyped for the second season....😣😣" - (sic)