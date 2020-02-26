Friends Cast To Make $2.5 million Each For The Unscripted HBO Special

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry recently announced that the most awaited Friends reunion is happening and fans haven't been able to keep calm since then. Reports now suggest, the one-hour unscripted special, scheduled to air on HBO Max, will cost the studio up to $2.5 million for each cast member.

The special starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be available, alongside all 10 seasons of the comedy with HBO Max, which launches in May 2020, in the US.

According to Variety and Hollywood Reporter, each cast member is said to receive about $2.5 and $3 million to appear on the shows' special. Another report in Deadline said some actors could receive up to $4 million, which is four times more than what Jennifer Aniston receives for each episode of Apple's The Morning Show.

The reunion special is all set to be shot on the iconic Stage 24, where the original show Friends was filmed at Warner Bros' studios. HBO Max will also showcase hit shows and films like, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as part of their catalogue.

