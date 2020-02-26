    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Friends Cast To Make $2.5 million Each For The Unscripted HBO Special

      By
      |

      Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry recently announced that the most awaited Friends reunion is happening and fans haven't been able to keep calm since then. Reports now suggest, the one-hour unscripted special, scheduled to air on HBO Max, will cost the studio up to $2.5 million for each cast member.

      friends reunion

      The special starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be available, alongside all 10 seasons of the comedy with HBO Max, which launches in May 2020, in the US.

      According to Variety and Hollywood Reporter, each cast member is said to receive about $2.5 and $3 million to appear on the shows' special. Another report in Deadline said some actors could receive up to $4 million, which is four times more than what Jennifer Aniston receives for each episode of Apple's The Morning Show.

      View this post on Instagram

      It’s happening... ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ @hbomax⁣ @courteneycoxofficial⁣ @lisakudrow⁣ @mleblanc⁣ @mattyperry4⁣ @_schwim_

      A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

      The reunion special is all set to be shot on the iconic Stage 24, where the original show Friends was filmed at Warner Bros' studios. HBO Max will also showcase hit shows and films like, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as part of their catalogue.

      Friends Reunion Is Happening, Jennifer Aniston And Mathew Perry Announce The Good News

      Friends: Joke's On You Chandler Bing, Baby Emma Just Woke Up From The Best Nap Ever!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X