Friends Reunion: Director Opens Up About Fans' Concern Over Matthew Perry's Health

Friends' executive producer Kevin Bright and The Reunion director Ben Winston, recently opened up about fans' concerns for Matthew Perry. Since the special aired on HBO last week, fans noticed how Perry was quieter than the rest and also expressed concern over his health.

Perry's character Chandler Bing has been a fan favourite for his comic timing and iconic sarcasm. Talking about Perry, Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston put an end to the fear among fans and said that the actor was great on set.

Ben told The Hollywood Reporter, "Perry was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Friends' executive producer Kevin Bright also had a similar reaction to fans' concern. He said Perry is doing great and it was great seeing him again. He added, "What people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show. But yes, I think he's OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

After much delay, Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27, 2021. The special finally brought the entire main cast of the iconic show together after 15 years. Other than Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow all returned to the original soundstage at Warner Bros. studio for the special. During the reunion episode, the cast got emotional and agreed to get together as often as they can, which may not be for the public eye.