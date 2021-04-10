Friends Reunion Filming Begins: Jennifer Aniston's Friend & Matthew Perry Share Glimpses Of The Set

Friends reunion is currently being filmed at Warner Bros studio. The reunion special set to air on HBO Max will bring back David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc in the familiar environment of the beloved 90s sitcom.

The filming of the awaited reunion special which been delayed twice due to the pandemic, is finally coming together on a redesigned set of Monica's living room. On Friday fans were given a special sneak peek from the shoot, as Jennifer's long time friend Andrea Bendewald shared a few pictures from the set.

Andrea Bendewald in one of the pictures can be seen sipping a hot cup of coffee at Central Perk Cafe which is now a part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood for the reunion of the Friends show. She also captioned the post as "Hint."

Soon after she shared another picture with Jennifer Aniston. The candid photo had Jennifer's back to the camera, while the two were hugging each other after meeting at Friends reunion set. Take a look at the posts which have now gone viral on social media,

Actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing had also shared a BTS picture on his Instagram account. In the picture, he could be seen getting ready and putting on make-up before they began filming for the Friends reunion shoot. The captioned to the now deleted photo read, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends."

More pictures from the set have also been circulating online, featuring the iconic couch from Central Perk, the living room of Monica's New York apartment and more. Take a look at the pictures,

David recently shared hints about the special while he appeared on The Graham Norton Show. The actor who plays Ross Geller revealed that the cast will not return as their characters. "I will be myself. There's nothing scripted, we are not in characters. We are all ourselves, the real people. Although there is a section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all will read something," he added.

