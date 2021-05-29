Friends Reunion: Here's Why Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Were Missing From The Special

The awaited Friends: The Reunion finally aired earlier this week with the original star cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The special also saw some of the supporting cast and guest stars including Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Thomas Lennon and others. However, many wondered why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse hadn't made an appearance on the show.

For the unversed, Paul Rudd played Mike Hannigan who married Phoebe Buffay, and Cole Sprouse played Ross' son Ben Geller. Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe also spoke about Mike when talking about what she imagines her character is doing 15 years later. However, there was no mention of Ben or Rachel's daughter Emma throughout the two-hour special.

Director of the reunion special episode Ben Winston, opened up about the same and revealed to The Wrap that "we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes."

The director said they couldn't have too many cameos in the special. He added, "The main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

The original cast was joined by 15-star celebrities at the original sound stage, Stage 24, in the Warner Bros. Ben revealed that more people were invited but COVID-19 restrictions also resulted in a smaller list of guest appearances.

"You know, we did invite some people who weren't able to make it. It's a complicated time to be making television now because, you know, some people couldn't fly internationally, some people were on other TV or film shoots, some people are in bubbles on stuff," Ben added.

Special guests who hadn't been part of the show included David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, and others.