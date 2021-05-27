Friends Reunion Live Reactions: Matthew Perry & Matt Leblanc Slip Back Into The Arm Chairs

The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion is finally here and fans are watching the special as it airs worldwide on the different streaming platform. We are also taking a look at the hour-long special filled with nostalgia. Titled as, The One Where They Get Back Together the episode brings back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the original Friends stage.

Friends: The Reunion To Release In India On ZEE5

2:15 pm The most unscripted moment so far has been Lisa Kudrow freaking out about a bug. During an interaction with James, David was talking about when he chose to work on Friends when Kudrow started screaming about the bug.

After the bug was finally out of Kudrow's hair, Perry said, "The good this is that we handled it well."

2:00 pm To no one's surprise, even in the unscripted episode all the cast members look exactly like the characters from the iconic show. Matt also revealed that he got cast to play Joey because of a very Joey like-experience he had just the night before. While he was reading lines with his friend for the final call back, the actor decided to go for drinking and blacked out. When he woke up he had hit his nose on the face of the toilet and had a big scab when walked in for the final audition.

He said, "Marta asked me, 'What happened to my face?'" laughs, "I told her the truth and got the part."

1: 40 pm Talking about their favourite episodes, Monica revealed that the trivia was one of the fun episodes of the show but added that it was "Devastating".

The trivia brought back a number of supporting cast members including Mr Heckles in the iconic bathroom gown. Reese Witherspoon who plays Rachel's sister on the show revealed that it felt like she had won a "Lottery".

1: 20 pm The producer also opened up about the show. David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and Kevin S Bright revealed that they were inspired by their real-life experience in New York to make the show. Marta said, "We were in NYC in our year 20s trying to make a living and find love," to which David Crane added, "We thought that could be a show."

While the rest of the cast is walking around the set, Matthew Perry & Matt Leblanc have a special moment with the arm chairs in the apartment. The two slipped by right in as if no time had passed.

Jennifer and Kudrow were not surprised by the sight.

1: 10 pm The six cast members also joined James Corden on the stage by the big fountain. When James asked if all the members stayed in touch over the years, Lisa revealed that their bond was such that if one of them were to call other would always answer.

However, Perry revealed that he never got any calls. "I don't hear from anyone."

12: 50 pm Cox on entering the sound stage was already in tears and was relieved to see she was not the only emotional one. Lisa was quick to hand her tissues and in a cute moment, Matt wiped the tears off her (Cox's) face.

Matthew Perry is the last one to enter the set and they all begin talking about the show and praise the makers for their efforts.

12: 45 pm All the six cast members walked through on the original sound stage in the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, for the first time since they shot for the last episode a decade ago.

While David Schwimmer was the first one to enter the stage, he was not the only one who got emotional. Soon after Kudrow, Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc joined and started sharing stories about their filming days.

Jennifer while walking through Joey's apartment joked about being able to fit through the door, and Matt revealed that Cox used to write dialogues on the coffee table in Monica's house.