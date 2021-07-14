Friends Reunion Scores 4 Emmy Nomination Landing Courteney Cox Her First Emmy Nod

    For Quick Alerts
      Friends: The Reunion, which was released in May 2021 has received 4 Emmy nominations, including for an outstanding pre-recorded variety special, production design and lighting design and direction for a variety special.

      The Emmy nomination for the show also marks the first Emmy recognition for Courteney Cox. The actress who rose to fame with the role of Monica Chandler was the only actress from the hit sitcom who never scored an Emmy nomination while the show aired from 1994-2004.

      Cox who is the executive producer for the HBO special, expressed her excitement for the nomination by taking to her Instagram page. She posted a group picture of the whole cast from the sets of the reunion episode and wrote, "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

      Meanwhile, fellow actors, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer also took to their respective Instagram handles to express their happiness. Jennifer posted a special note on her Instagram story saying, "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you. AND extra extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and we love you."

      Talking about the nomination, David Schwimmer known for playing Ross in Friends, wrote, "4 Emmy noms... Variety Special, Directing, Production Design and Lightning." Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow, re-shared Courteney'spost on her Instagram story.

      Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman over the years has landed 62 Emmy awards and nominations. The show finally came to an end in 2004 after ten seasons and reunited after two decades for the reunion on HBO Max.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12:21 [IST]
      X