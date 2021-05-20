Friends Reunion Trailer Asks The Biggest Question-'Were Ross And Rachel On A Break?'

The makers of Friends Reunion have finally dropped the official trailer. The hour-long special episode has been aptly titled The One Where They Get Back Together, is all set to bring back all the six cast members on the original sound stage in the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California. The trailer shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc on the original Friends couch playing the trivia battle.

The trailer starts with the cast revisiting the iconic quiz from season four where the friends take part in an epic trivia battle. The group can also be seen revisiting key sets, re-reading their iconic lines and reminiscing their first table read. "The first table read, that's the first time I laid eyes on any of you," Kudrow said while Schwimmer added, "Everyone was so perfectly cast."

"It was an incredible time; we became best friends," Cox said, before a very emotional Perry announced he was going to cry. The Late Late Show host James Corden was spotted in the trailer along with Maggie Wheeler (Janis), will make an appearance as well as Tom Selleck (Richard).

Corden in the trailer can be heard saying, "I know you know how big the show is, what you have given so many people is an experience of huge comfort. We felt like we had these friends." Corden then asked the all-important question: "Were Ross and Rachel on a break?" Jennifer can be seen nodding promptly.

Take a look at the trailer:

The unscripted one-off show, directed by The Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston, is also set to feature Reese Witherspoon (Rachel's sister Jill), Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Monica & Ross' parents), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), Thomas Lennon (Joey's identical hand twin), Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles), Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Mindy Kaling, Malala Yousafzai and Cindy Crawford.

After being pushed back a few times due to the pandemic, Friends: Reunion is set to premiere in the US on May 27 on HBO Max.