Friends: The Reunion To Air On May 27; Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Share First Look Teaser

The Friends cast last month finally shot for the awaited Reunion special for HBO Max and now, the makers have finally revealed that the hour-long special will be aired on May 27. According to reports, the unscripted event starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will also feature a slew of celebrity guests, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, K-Pop band BTS, British soccer star David Beckham, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Friends: The Reunion, featuring all six of the original cast members was set to air on HBO Max with the release of their streaming platform. However, the shooting for the same had to be postponed for over a year due to the pandemic. The cast managed to shoot for the show back in April on the same Warner Bros. sound stage in Los Angeles.

While unveiling the teaser, Cox said she felt "blessed to have reunited with my Friends" She also said that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. The caption read, "This kind of thing doesn't happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends... and it was better than ever. The #friendsreunion premieres May 27th on @hbomax"

In the teaser, all six of the cast members can be seen walking down a lane hand in hand with their backs turned to the camera. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Opens Up About Filming For Friends Reunion, Calls It Unbelievable & Emotional

Meanwhile, Kudrow who shared the clip on Instagram, wrote "The one with us finally getting together." Jennifer shared the same with a simple post adding, "It's official! The #FriendsReunion premieres May 27th on @HBOMax - could we BE any more excited!"

While not much is known about the special, David Schwimmer had earlier revealed that the cast will not be returning as their on-screen characters but themselves. They possibly will take a walk down memory lane and talk about the sitcom that first aired in 1994.

ALSO READ: Friends Reunion Filming Begins: Jennifer Aniston's Friend & Matthew Perry Share Glimpses Of The Set

Apart from the leading cast, Tom Selleck who played Richard, and Maggie Wheeler known for playing Janice will also be joining the main cast on stage. Friends ended its 10-year run on NBC in 2004. It has been one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and people continue watching re-runs on various streaming platforms even today.