Friends: The Reunion To Release In India On ZEE5

Friends: The Reunion is set to release on May 27 on WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max. However, Indian fans were unsure if they will be able to watch the special as HBO Max is not available in India. To fans relief, the makers recently revealed that the hour-long special will be available to watch on ZEE5 in India.

The Reunion special will bring back Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey on the same sound stage 15 years after the show ended. The cast had revealed that while the whole team is coming together they will be seen as themselves instead of their iconic character. In the trailer for the special, Friends' lead actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer can be seen reminiscing about the filming of the show and talk about the bond they shared since the show began.

Fans were most excited to see the cast on the original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. Take a look at the trailer:

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India opened up about the release in India and said that it was a great opportunity. She added in a statement, "We are extremely excited to bring 'Friends: The Reunion' exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. Friends is amongst the world's most-watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for Friends fans in India."

Apart from the lead cast, the special will also see special guests like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and the K-pop band BTS.