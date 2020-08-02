    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Friendship Day 2020: Top 6 Hindi Shows On OTT To Binge Watch With Your BFFs This Weekend!

      By
      |

      The lockdown may put a damper on your Friendship Day celebrations this year on Sunday, August 2, but you can still enjoy and reminisce the good old days virtually. Instead of catching up with each other in your neighbourhood cafe, you can spend your entire weekend binge-watching some of the best shows about friendship and love with your BFF. Celebrate your eternal bond with friends recalling emotions and moments of laughter and fights with these shows on Netflix, ZEE5, Alt Balaji, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms.

      Friendship Day 2020: 6 Hindi Shows To Binge-Watch With Your Gang Of Friends This Weekend

      Four More Shots Please! Season 1 & 2 - Amazon Prime Video

      If you have missed out on watching this Amazon original, now is the right time to indulge into a show about unapologetically flawed women on their journey of self-love. Starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles, the two seasons follow the women as they go through thick and thin in life and how they still manage to keep each other empowered. The best friends in their early thirties have a coming of age experience after they begin to celebrate themselves and go beyond what society expects of them.

      Taj Mahal 1989 - Netflix

      Taj Mahal 1989 - Netflix

      Taj Mahal 1989 released earlier this year, is a comedy-drama series based in Lucknow, 1989 during the pre-internet age. The show captures the expression of love and friendships in the year when it was more sustainable. It follows love and what it means to people of different age like Lucknow University professor couple, a budding romance between friends, fond friendships, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

      Adulting Season 1 & 2 - Dice Media (YouTube)

      Adulting Season 1 & 2 - Dice Media (YouTube)

      Adulting follows two best friends, Ray (Yashaswini Dayama) and Nikhat (Aisha Ahmed) who happen to be roommates as well. The first season follows the young women as they struggle to take on new responsibilities that come with becoming independent adults. While it is a tough experience for them, the hustle and bustle of living in Mumbai makes for a fun show. The second season dives more into their friendship and relations while dealing with ups and downs in their lives. The mini-series is fun to watch and will leave you cracking up thanks to its relatable content.

      Medically Yours - ALTBalaji

      Medically Yours - ALTBalaji

      Medically Yours revolves around three friends and a couple who are dealing with their MBBS studies. The gang of friends struggle to find a balance between their personal life, college life and studies. Featuring Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke as the leading cast, the show is filled with quirky characters and it'll remind you of your college days with your bestie.

      Pushpavalli Season 1 & 2- Amazon Prime Video

      Pushpavalli Season 1 & 2- Amazon Prime Video

      Earlier this year, Pushpavalli returned for a season two with its quirky characters once again. The story follows Pushpavalli as she follows a guy to Banglore after falling in love with him. While the show focuses on Pushpavalli's scorned love story as she turns into a stalker, the show was most appreciated for her friendship goals with her old college mate Pankaj. The show is a roller coaster of mischievousness, love, friendship, and revenge. As new love blooms in season two, Pushpavalli will make you laugh and fill your heart with anxiety.

      Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 1 & 2- ZEE5

      Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 1 & 2- ZEE5

      The romantic drama follows two best friends, Tanie (Anya Singh) and Sumer (Nakuul Mehta) who meet after 5 years. Through both seasons, the story unfolds as the duo redefines the rules of friendship. The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book of the same name and it will definitely make you relive the bittersweet memories with your childhood best friends.

      Disney+ Hotstar In August 2020: Khuda Haafiz, Underwater, Howard & More

      Netflix In August 2020: Project Power, The Legend of Korra, Work It & More

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X