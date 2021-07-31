Friendship Day 2021: Top 6 Hindi Shows On OTT To Binge Watch With Your BFFs This Weekend!

Taj Mahal 1989 - Netflix

Taj Mahal 1989 released earlier this year, is a comedy-drama series based in Lucknow, 1989 during the pre-internet age. The show captures the expression of love and friendships in the year when it was more sustainable. It follows love and what it means to people of different age like Lucknow University professor couple, a budding romance between friends, fond friendships, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

Adulting Season 1 & 2 - Dice Media (YouTube)

Adulting follows two best friends, Ray (Yashaswini Dayama) and Nikhat (Aisha Ahmed) who happen to be roommates as well. The first season follows the young women as they struggle to take on new responsibilities that come with becoming independent adults. While it is a tough experience for them, the hustle and bustle of living in Mumbai makes for a fun show. The second season dives more into their friendship and relations while dealing with ups and downs in their lives. The mini-series is fun to watch and will leave you cracking up thanks to its relatable content.

Hostel Daze 1& 2

The series follows four hostel friends throughout the two seasons. Ankit (Adarsh Gourav), Chirag (Luv), and Jaat (Shubham Gaur) start as new students on campus and become roommates. However, as they move on to their second year in college their life changes from petite fights to strong friendships and worries about the future

Pushpavalli Season 1 & 2- Amazon Prime Video

Earlier this year, Pushpavalli returned for a season two with its quirky characters once again. The story follows Pushpavalli as she follows a guy to Banglore after falling in love with him. While the show focuses on Pushpavalli's scorned love story as she turns into a stalker, the show was most appreciated for her friendship goals with her old college mate Pankaj. The show is a roller coaster of mischievousness, love, friendship, and revenge. As new love blooms in season two, Pushpavalli will make you laugh and fill your heart with anxiety.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 1 & 2- ZEE5

The romantic drama follows two best friends, Tanie (Anya Singh) and Sumer (Nakuul Mehta) who meet after 5 years. Through both seasons, the story unfolds as the duo redefines the rules of friendship. The series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book of the same name and it will definitely make you relive the bittersweet memories with your childhood best friends.