Friendship Day Special! Cartel Fame Pranati Rai Prakash Considers Rithvik Dhanjani & Tanuj Virwani As Family

As we all know that friendship day is around the corner, and each and every one shares different sorts of bonds with each other. Pranati Rai Prakash recently opened up about the bonds and the emotions that she shares with the co-stars from the upcoming web series Cartel, which is releasing on ALT Balaji soon.

The sizzling hot actress who has garnered a lot of appreciation for her diligence and hard work has always been grateful for everything she owns through this industry. ALT Balaji recently announced their new project Cartel, which stars Pranati Rai Prakash, Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, and others in key roles.

Talking about how the industry has been welcoming to her, Pranati said, "All of my co-actors are my friends and it's great to know people in a city you don't belong to." On friendship day, she feels that the bond that she shares with all the actors is amazing and they are family to her as they have shared a lot of fun memories and emotions while shooting for their web series Cartel.

When asked about her bond with her Cartel co-stars, Pranati Rai Prakash said, "When we shoot for months for any projects, the members from cast and crew become like friends. Some become friends for a lifetime because they are such great people, and there are so many stories to exchange. There are memories like the music jamming sessions in Karjat, get togethers at Tanuj Virwani's place, Jeetu dada's poetry sessions, delicious food from Rithvik Dhanjani's house, visiting the different locations, and on set fun and hassle, I carry all of those memories with me!"

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash has worked in several movies and web series like Family Of Thakurganj, Love Aaj Kal, Mannphodganj Ki Binny and many more. Pranati Rai Prakash will also be seen in the ALTBalaji web series Blackwood. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film Penthouse, directed by Abbas-Mustan, in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.