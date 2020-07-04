From Abhishek Bachchan To Sushmita Sen, 5 Bollywood Actors Who Made Digital Debut In 2020

Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe Into The Shadows) – Amazon Prime Video

Following his father's footsteps, Junior B is all set to make his OTT Debut with an Amazon Prime Original. Titled Breathe into the Shadows the series is a psychological thriller, that follows the lives of ordinary people faced with extraordinary circumstances, where Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing the role of the father whose daughter is kidnapped. The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma and is all set to release on July 10, 2020, only on Amazon.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Mrs Serial Killer) – Netflix

Raising the temperature in the digital space, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez making her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan, this Netflix thriller is about a wife (Jacqueline) whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders and her fight to her prove his innocence. This gorgeous beauty has once again proved that she is here to kill, through her look as well as her brains.

Naseeruddin Shah (Bandish Bandits) – Amazon Prime Video

If sources are to be believed, Naseeruddin Shah will be gracing us by his presence on the much talked about musical love story called Bandish Bandits. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, this story follows a unique love story of an Indian classical and a pop star who are trying to discover themselves and their music. The talented and seasoned veteran is playing a very important character in this series and the audience can't wait to watch him rock the music world.

Karishma Kapoor (Mentalhood) – ALTBalaji

The next Hottie to join the list of Debutants this year is our very own Lolo aka Karishma Kapoor. The sizzling actress made a comeback with this ALTBalaji original where she played the role of an overworked mother from a small town in the much-awaited show Mentalhood. With a brilliant set of actors and their heartfelt performances, the web-series has successfully managed to strike the right chord with the audience and the audiences haven't stopped asking for a season 2 ever since.

Sushmita Sen (Aarya) – Disney + Hotstar

The elegant and stunning actress recently made the comeback into the industry after almost a decade with the critically acclaimed web show called Aarya. The Former Miss Universe played the titular role of a wife and mother who takes charge of her family's pharma firm, opium plantation, and drug warehouse after her husband is killed. Created by Ram Madhvani this thriller is being acknowledged as Sushmita Singh's best performance to date with the series going on to receive tons of positive reviews.