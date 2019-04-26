Gandii Baat 2 Anveshi Jain Is The Most Googled Person; Says Life Seems To Have Changed Overnight!

Anveshi Jain Is The Most Googled Person

According to the latest reports shared by a data analytics agency, Anveshi is the most Googled person in the last month. On desktop searches, she has hit more than the 20-million mark, while on mobile phones, she was searched more than 10 million times.

Anveshi's Instagram Followers Saw A Sudden Boom!

Even the actress' Instagram followers saw a sudden boom from a mere 18,000 to around 6,22,000 followers and the numbers are increasing with each passing day. She is active on social media and keeps her fans update by sharing latest pictures and posts.

Anveshi Is Thankful To Ekta Kapoor

Talking about her success, the actress told Spotboye, "Well, to be honest, it was like a miracle! Life seems to have literally changed overnight. I have back to back projects including three films, two web series, three music videos and my own album, to name a few lined up till the end of the year and this is a dream that I don't want to wake up from. I am thankful to Ekta M'am and the entire team of Gandii Baat 2 for whatever I could achieve!"

'I Realised Having A Fit Body Is Quite Important'

About the advantages of having a body like hers, she told Tellychakkar, "I believe there are a lot of advantages of having a good body. I used to be on the heavier side earlier, but when I realized that having a fit body is quite important."

'My Body Is Not Completely A Gift'

"I started working out rigorously, and the result is quite positive and pleasing. My body is not completely a gift. I've worked really hard to attain a body like this. And of course, that includes a little bit of being blessed."

Ignorant About Negative Comments

About disadvantages, the actress said, "I've been very ignorant about negative and shady comments, as they just don't matter to me. Such opinions do not bother me at all."

On Women Being Stereotyped As Sex Symbols

Talking about women being stereotyped as sex symbols, the actress said, "I believe it's an individual's journey. I am also working religiously on my acting skills, and thus, I'm receiving a lot of performance-based offers."