Gandii Baat 2: Flora Says She Had No Qualms Doing Bisexual Scene; Producer Talks About The Success!

Flora Had No Qualms About Doing The Bisexual Scene

Flora had no qualms about doing the bisexual scene in the web series. She was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "As an actor, I should be free to do what I take. I am very clear in my head that I am just playing a character, period. Internally I was ready for trolling, as other actresses who went bold had to endure. But it was heartening to see that my efforts were appreciated."

Flora Adds…

She further added, "I guess the fact that those scenes were shot aesthetically made all the difference. And last but not the least, we also need to accept that there is demand for such content. The fact that we have got good viewership should seal this debate."

Producer Sachin Mohite Talks About Gandii Baat Success

The producer and director of Gandii Baat Sachin Mohite revealed the credit behind the show's success goes to the conviction and the hard work of the team.

He Credits The Team For The Success

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It is all about conviction, hard work and team spirit. It is not about you alone but it is about your team and the confidence shown by Ekta Kapoor in us and the support of Baljit Chaddha, and all the actors. When they trust you with such a subject and everyone gives in their 100%, results do come."