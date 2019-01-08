Gandii Baat 2 Grabs Eyeballs With Steamy & Bold Content!
ALT Balaji's thriller anthology, Gandii Baat grabbed the headlines for bold scenes and controversial content. The four episodes show that deals with erotic-themed stories from rural India, ended on a high note. The show caught everyone's attention and left the fans waiting for more, hence the makers decided to come up with the second season. Gandii Baat 2 is back with a bolder, steamier and sensual avatar! Recently, we revealed that an intimate scene featuring Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain was leaked online and the actresses were shocked and disappointed with the same.
Gandii Baat 2 is streaming live now. The current season also has a power-packed cast in a much spicy avatar. Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rahul Jaitley, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen amongst others will be seen giving bold performances. While many of them felt the first season was better than the second, a few of them said that the second season is hotter and raunchier than the first season! Read on to know what the actress Flora Saini and the viewers have to say about the show!
Gandii Baat 2 Is Twice The Fun, Hotness & Substance!
Regarding the show, Flora Saini had said, "It's Gandii Baat season two, so that means there's going to be twice the fun, hotness, substance. One thing that I've absolutely loved is that there's a strong women-centric message in every episode. Each of these stories have tales where women are fighting back and letting men know that a lady's love is not one to be taken for granted."
Flora Saini Says...
"They do not always succumb to society's pressure and their demands. I am excited, at the same time nervous as it is something that I have done for the very first time. I think with bold concepts and strong performances, the series will sure grab a lot of eyeballs."
Fans’ Comments: Harsh Sachdeva
"if #GandiiBaat was about so called gay .... #GandiiBaat2 is all about showing d intensity in lesbians ..... fyi - dey r happily smooching ! 😂😂😂 @ektaravikapoor mana padega !!!!" - (sic)
Riya & Ayush
ʀɪʏᴀ ᴠ ᴄʜᴀᴜᴅʜᴀʀʏ ♛: Next level #nayasaal #nayamaal #GandiBaat2 @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor #gandiibaat #GandiBaat2 urban stories from rural India. - (sic)
Ayush_1988: Season 1 was far much better.......episode 3 was ok. - (sic)
Sourabh, Mayank & Daniel
Sourabh: @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor #GandiiBaat2 worth waiting. Loved it👏😘 - (sic)
MAYANK KORWAR: Be ready with unlimited net pack feast coming tomorrow 😍👀👁️ #GandiiBaat2. - (sic)
danielweber09: Watched Gandiibaat 2 @florasaini u looked stunning in it ...loved ur work. - (sic)
Mdsameer & Simbaa
Mdsameer921: I had watched all episodes but last episode is just awesome. - (sic)
Simbaa313: Please make the third season it was just perfect especially the 1 episode was ausumm 😍😍 @altbalaji @florasaini. - (sic)
