Gandii Baat 2 LEAKED Online To Download By Tamilrockers!

Gandii Baat 2 Leaked By Tamilrockers!

Gandii Baat 2, which deals with erotic-themed stories, has been leaked online by none other than piracy website Tamilrockers. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.

About The Notorious Website

Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking pirated versions of Indian films on its site. It had recently faced the wrath of fans when Rajinikanth's Kaala found its way onto it. As soon as any popular movies are released the web site leaks the movies!

Web series Leaked By Tamilrockers

A few days ago, popular movies like Ranjinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF and other regional films were released. The web series was also not spared by the Tamilrockers! Previously, Sacred Games was leaked by the web site.

Gandii Baat 2 Latest Prey Of Tamilrockers

Recently, Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli which was released on December 7, was leaked on Tamilrockers. Now, Ekta Kapoor's web series Gandii Baat Season 2 has become the latest prey of Tamilrockers.

Gandii Baat 2 Grabs Eyeballs

Like the first season, the second season too has got huge response from fans. One of the fan wrote, "Just finished with watching #GandiiBaat2 on @JioCinema . It is one of the finest, hottest, boldest, web series in India. Team @altbalaji just nailed it with amazing content. My ratings 4/5. OUTSTANDING." - (sic)

Fans Impressed With Actors’ Performances

The other fan was impressed with the performances of the actors and wrote, "#GandiiBaat2 @altbalaji #nazninpatni @agnipawar1005 @leenaacharya2 what a series....last episode that pratha need to be implement in real world..let's start a campaign for it....#mindblowing series @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

A Fan Praise Flora Saini

Another fan who just watched the first episode wrote, "Watched 1st episode of #GandiiBaat2 what an episode as well as story 😍😍 loved it. specially @FloraSaini you increased level of intimacy Thanks @altbalaji for this show.@IMDb." - (sic)

Gandii Baat Season 2 Is Hotter & Bolder

As revealed earlier, many fans felt the second season was hotter and bolder. A fan who was impressed with Flora's performance on the show wrote, "@IMDb just watched #GandiiBaat2 what a season they increased level of intimacy we all glad that they @altbalaji Gave great show all the star cast specially @Flora_Saini 😍😍💖👁️💥." - (sic)