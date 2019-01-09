Gandii Baat 2 LEAKED Online To Download By Tamilrockers!
Recently, ALT Balaji released the most-awaited thriller anthology, Gandii Baat Season 2. The show has a power-packed cast - Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Pradeep Duhan, Rahul Jaitley, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari and Nazneen. The actors are seen in a spicy avatar giving bold performances. The first series, which had only four episodes, hit the headlines for its bold scenes and controversial content. The second season that is streaming on ALT Balaji has also grabbed eyeballs. While a few fans felt the first season was better than the second one, many of them felt the second season was bolder and steamier than the first one.
But the web-series has fallen prey to piracy as it has been leaked online!
Gandii Baat 2 Leaked By Tamilrockers!
Gandii Baat 2, which deals with erotic-themed stories, has been leaked online by the piracy website Tamilrockers. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.
About The Notorious Website
Tamilrockers is notorious for leaking pirated versions of Indian films on its site. It had recently faced the wrath of fans when Rajinikanth's Kaala found its way onto it.
Web Series Leaked By Tamilrockers
A few days ago, popular movies like Ranjinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF and other regional films were released. The web series was also not spared by the Tamilrockers! Previously, Sacred Games was leaked by the web site.
Gandii Baat 2, The Latest Prey Of Tamilrockers
Recently, Netflix's most-awaited original film Mowgli which was released on December 7, was leaked by Tamilrockers. Now, Ekta Kapoor's web series Gandii Baat Season 2 has become the latest prey of Tamilrockers.
Gandii Baat 2 Grabs Eyeballs
Like the first season, the second season too has got huge response from fans. One of the fans wrote, "Just finished with watching #GandiiBaat2 on @JioCinema . It is one of the finest, hottest, boldest, web series in India. Team @altbalaji just nailed it with amazing content. My ratings 4/5. OUTSTANDING." - (sic)
Fans Impressed With Actors’ Performances
The other fan was impressed with the performances of the actors and wrote, "#GandiiBaat2 @altbalaji #nazninpatni @agnipawar1005 @leenaacharya2 what a series....last episode that pratha need to be implement in real world..let's start a campaign for it....#mindblowing series @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
A Fan Praise Flora Saini
Another fan who just watched the first episode wrote, "Watched 1st episode of #GandiiBaat2 what an episode as well as story 😍😍 loved it. specially @FloraSaini you increased level of intimacy Thanks @altbalaji for this show.@IMDb." - (sic)
Gandii Baat Season 2 Is Hotter & Bolder
As revealed earlier, many fans felt the second season was hotter and bolder. A fan who was impressed with Flora's performance on the show wrote, "@IMDb just watched #GandiiBaat2 what a season they increased level of intimacy we all glad that they @altbalaji Gave great show all the star cast specially @Flora_Saini 😍😍💖👁️💥." - (sic)
