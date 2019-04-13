Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode Gudiya Rani Is Raunchy, Risque & Steamy!

Gudiya Rani Cast

The trailer of the episode named ‘Gudiya Rani' has got the audiences intrigued and wanting for more. With the very talented model turned actor Vikas Verma along with new talented actors Rakesh Dubey, Alpa Joshi, Pari Goswami, Naina Chhabra amongst others, the new episode takes the sensuality up a notch with their steamy acting and persona.

Gudiya Rani Is The Story Of The Truck Driver

The episode spotlights on a truck driver, Kishen Singh Sandhu portrayed by Vikas Verma, who gets in trouble for his behaviour towards the women. While on his regular engagement with enjoyment, Kishen, one day, gets tangled by a mysterious old couple.

Kishan Gets Trapped

The Casanova Kishen, throughout his journey, tries to get rid of the trap unravelling many puzzles which links him back to his past. The episode features how he tries to resolve the mysteries which have emerged due to his depraved deeds.

Will Kishen Get Rid Of The Trap?

Will Kishen finally be able to get rid of the trap or will he quit his desire to get physical with women? Find out more only on the jaw-dropping episode of Gandii Baat's - Gudiya Rani.

