Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode ‘Gudiya Rani’ Will See Vikas Verma In Never-Seen-Before Avatar!

Vikas Verma In Gandii Baat 2

The latest steamy episode will see the dashing Vikas Verma in the lead, popularly known for his role in the movie - Mom, periodic dramas - Chandragupta Maurya and Porus.

Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode ‘Gudiya Rani’

Roping in the famed actor turned model, ALTBalaji will surely leave the audience transfixed with his character in an urban-sensual story named ‘Gudiya Rani'. The story is based in Punjab of a truck driver in his early 30's Kishen Singh Sandhu.

Vikas To Play A Truck Driver

Talking about being a part of the series in an uncensored avatar, Vikas quipped, "I am playing a truck driver for the first time in this special episode of Gandii Baat. I portray Punjabi character for the first time and also mastered the art of driving a truck for the shoot."

The Actor Finds The Role Challenging

"I found this role very challenging and I think I have given my best. My character Kishen is a Casanova truck driver has used and abused many women; during his travel to many cities till he gets trapped and karma hits him back. It was great to be associated with ALTBalaji for this one."

Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode

Fans of the electrifying web series can expect him to deliver a power-packed performance to remember. The urban-sensual story will be seen in an enthralling new episode of Gandii Baat! Are you excited about the special episode - hit the comment box to share your views.