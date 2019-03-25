Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode ‘Gudiya Rani’ Will See Vikas Verma In Never-Seen-Before Avatar!
The second season ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat was a massive hit with its bold, steamy and sensual avatar. The risqué theme love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes left a titillating effect on the audiences. Garnering unprecedented views within a day of its launch, the second season of the thriller anthology created immense buzz for its sensual and seductive content so much so that the platform has decided to drop yet another jaw-dropping special episode.
Vikas Verma In Gandii Baat 2
The latest steamy episode will see the dashing Vikas Verma in the lead, popularly known for his role in the movie - Mom, periodic dramas - Chandragupta Maurya and Porus.
Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode ‘Gudiya Rani’
Roping in the famed actor turned model, ALTBalaji will surely leave the audience transfixed with his character in an urban-sensual story named ‘Gudiya Rani'. The story is based in Punjab of a truck driver in his early 30's Kishen Singh Sandhu.
Vikas To Play A Truck Driver
Talking about being a part of the series in an uncensored avatar, Vikas quipped, "I am playing a truck driver for the first time in this special episode of Gandii Baat. I portray Punjabi character for the first time and also mastered the art of driving a truck for the shoot."
The Actor Finds The Role Challenging
"I found this role very challenging and I think I have given my best. My character Kishen is a Casanova truck driver has used and abused many women; during his travel to many cities till he gets trapped and karma hits him back. It was great to be associated with ALTBalaji for this one."
Gandii Baat 2 Special Episode
Fans of the electrifying web series can expect him to deliver a power-packed performance to remember. The urban-sensual story will be seen in an enthralling new episode of Gandii Baat! Are you excited about the special episode - hit the comment box to share your views.
