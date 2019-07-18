Gandii Baat 3: Lalit Bisht & Sheeva Rana's INTIMATE Scene LEAKED; Lalit Disappointed!

Gandii Baat 3

Sachin wrote, "BREAKING news to BREAK Monday Blues.. After the successful launch of Gandii Baat Season 1 & 2, we are ready to TAKE OFF for SEASON 3.. ACTORS inbox me your details & join this CRAZZZY Ride😎😎" - (sic)

Lalit Bisht & Sheeva Rana In Gandii Baat 3

As fans continue to wait in eager anticipation and speculate about what could come their way in the upcoming season, a leaked clip of the intimate scene between actor Lalit Bisht and hottie Sheeva Rana from Season 3 is making rounds on social media.

Lalit & Rana Intimate Scene Leaked!

It has to be recalled that Gandii Baat 2's intimate scene featuring Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain was leaked online. The actresses were disappointed and shocked by the leak! Now, with Gandii Baat 3's intimate scene leak, Lalit came forth to express his disappointment over the situation.

Lalit Disappointed

Talking about the video leak, Lalit says, "It was really disheartening when I came to know that the video clip of my intimate scene with Sheeva from the series got leaked."

The Actor Says…

"I felt bad initially but now I am fine as it's not my real-life video that got leaked. It was just a scene from my series Gandii Baat 3 and I am really proud to perform it with ease as our director made us so comfortable during the shoot."

Are You Ready For Gandii Baat 3?

Well, we are sure that the leak has got the fans more excited about the show! All we can say now is to get ready to spice up your life, experience some fun, when love and lust meet on Gandii Baat 3 to stir sexual preferences and equations that are taboo, weird, exciting, crazy, at the same time, progressive in this ever-changing society.