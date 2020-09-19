Gandii Baat 5 Makers Unveil The Poster; Here’s When The Show Will Be Launched

ALT Balaji's erotic anthology web series Gandii Baat focuses on social issues through its delineation of genuine stories from rural India. The previous four seasons of the show had set the digital screen on fire. The makers of the show are back yet again to take the nation by storm with Gandii Baat 5!

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club unveiled the poster of the latest season and also announced the launch date, which is, October 8, 2020. ALT Balaji shared the poster and captioned it, "Control karna mushkil hone wala hai, Kyunki iss baar mamla garam hone wala hai! #GandiiBaat season 5, streaming on 8th October on #ALTBalaji."

As per an entertainment portal's report, the show features RadhaKrishn actress Piyali Munsi, Naagin 5's Amika Shail, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Farman Haider, Yeh Hai Chahatein's Nitin Bhatia, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress Sanya Bansal and others in the lead roles.

The highly-watched web-series has earned a reputation amongst the masses for its depiction of stories around the stigma and taboos associated with bold individual preferences and equations which, are usually brushed under the carpet. The makers promise that season 5 will be hotter.

Meanwhile, fans are excited about the show and are eagerly waiting for the show. A few of them even asked when the trailer of the show will be out. Take a look at a few comments!

