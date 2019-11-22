Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Suffers Cardiac Arrest; In Critical Condition

Doctor Reveals The Reason For Gehana Vasisth’s Condition

As per the report, doctor suspect that the reason for Gehana's condition might be due an adverse reaction between prescription drugs and certain energy drinks consumed by her. It is being said that the actress fell unconscious while shooting at Madh island for a web series and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Gehana’s Condition Is Extremely Critical Now

The doctor and head of Raksha Hospital, Pranav Kabra revealed to IANS that Gehana was brought in with no pulse and extremely low blood pressure. He said that it took two hours to revive her pulse and she was given electric shock treatment. The doctor revealed that she is not responding to treatment and has difficulty breathing.

He further added that she has been put on ventilator and described her condition as extremely critical for now.

The Doctor Says…

Pranav Kabra was quoted by IANS as saying, "From the preliminary information we have got so far, Gehana Vasisth was shooting for nearly 48 hours without proper nourishment. She has been admitted to the Intensive Care section and we are doing a series of tests on her."

Doctors Waiting For Test Results

The doctor further added, "She is suffering from diabetes and her sugar is on the higher side, while her BP is very low. We were told she consumed some energy drinks and was also taking medication for diabetes and some other ailment. We are not sure if there was any reaction between what she consumed. We have to wait for the results of all the tests."